The Thompson House and Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce will host A.M. Live for Coffee, Conversation and Connection Friday, Feb. 14, 8-9 a.m., at Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
This free monthly networking event is offered to current and potential chamber members. Attendees should bring their business cards.
For more information on this and other events, contact the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce at events@tahlequahchamber.com.
