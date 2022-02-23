In light of the winter weather, Change Your View in '22: A Christ-Centered Conversation on Stigma Reduction of Addiction, will take place online on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
In connection with Opioid 918, the Church of the Nazarene, Fist Christian Church, and First Presbyterian Church are hosting the event, which is open to the community to bring awareness to the stigmatization of addiction.
To register for the Zoom event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkduqrqzwoGdzC345SjXUgzsa7fy3od_mX.
For more information, email marcus.buchanan.cchsch@gmail.com or call 918-864-4665.
