MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Art Guild will sponsor "The Fabulous Freedom of Fauvism" demonstration by Ann Boos Davis Thursday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at 211 W. Broadway.
An interior designer by trade, Davis’ art career officially began in 2001 when she put a collection of whimsical designs, sketches, and doodles together and launched her own stationery line, Lovie and Dodge. The company expanded and she sold her designs through stationery boutiques. In 2014, following the death of her husband, she began painting in larger scale and different techniques to channel her grief.
Influenced by a love of Fauvism, abstraction, and dimension, her work ranges from fluid acrylic abstracts to deconstructed and whimsical figurative pieces. She is the owner of Ann Davis Designs and The CURVE Gallery. More information is at www.thecurvegallery.com, or at Ann Davis Art & Design on Facebook or Instagram.
