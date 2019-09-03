Area men to be involved in Hall of Fame presentation

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans being inducted into the 2019 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Class each have selected the individual to formally present them at the annual banquet and induction ceremony.
The 2019 Hall of Fame presenters are: Dave Whitlock, Tahlequah, presenting John Nickel; Mike Cawley, Ardmore, presenting James C. Day; Christy Everest, Oklahoma City, presenting Tricia Everest; Francis Ford Coppola, San Francisco, presenting Gray Frederickson; Bill Moore, Oklahoma City, presenting John Herrington; Tom Coburn, Tulsa, presenting Steve Largent; Barry Switzer, Norman, presenting J.C. Watts, Jr.; Allen Wright will accept the honor on behalf of Chief Allen Wright (Kiliahote), who is being inducted posthumously.
Whitlock is a former research chemist turned artist, author and preservationist. Nickel donated 14,000 acres near the Illinois River in 2000 to the Nature Conservancy. According to the Tulsa Historical society, Nickel's business interests include Greenleaf Nursery Company; which now have locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and North Carolina, the Far Niente Winery & Vineyards in Napa Valley, California, the Nickel & Nickel Winery & Vineyards in Napa Valley, California, Greenland Investments, the Caney Creek Ranch, the J-5 Ranch and Caney Creek Quarter Horses.
The 92nd class will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. These accomplished Oklahomans will join the cast of 698 individuals who have been inducted into the Hall since 1928. Masters of Ceremonies will be announced Sunday, Sept. 15.
A limited number of tickets to the banquet and induction ceremony are on sale now and exclusively available by contacting Michelle Sopp, director of development, at 405-523-3207, ms@oklahomahof.com, or directly from oklahomahof.com/banquet-induction-ceremony.
For information, visit OklahomaHoF.com.
