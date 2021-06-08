Best to remain calm if bitten by snake

Now that summer is approaching and people are spending more time outdoors, they’ll want to be on the lookout for snakes in the area.
Oklahoma is home to a variety of venomous snakes, but the ones most likely to be encountered in Cherokee County are the copperhead, cottonmouth, and timber rattlesnake. The color and pattern of these snakes can vary, so in order to be able to identify them, people might want to do a little studying on their possible appearances.
Angelina Stancampiano, park naturalist at Sequoyah State Park, said people will want to look for a triangle-shaped head, or slitted, cat-like pupils. However, she said snakes like the black ratsnake can often be confused for a venomous snake, as they can appear to have a triangular-shaped head.
“Typically, it seems the bigger the snake is the more likely people are to assume that it’s venomous,” she said. “Really, the biggest snakes we have in Oklahoma – like black ratsnake – are non-venomous.”
While a common a myth is that people who are bitten should try sucking the venom out of a snake bite, Stancampiano said people should definitely not do this. She said if a venomous snake were to bite someone, but doesn’t break the skin, then there is nothing to worry about. Also venomous snakes may bite, but they don’t always inject their venom.
“So don’t panic,” she said. “I know that’s easier said then done, but that’s the key first step with snake encounters. Don’t panic and walk to your vehicle. By running, you’re raising your blood pressure and heart rate, and you’re moving that venom faster through your body, hypothetically.”
After calmly walking to the vehicle, snake bite victims should head to a hospital and call ahead to let them know. They also want to make sure the hospital has anti-venom, which can be expensive and has to be kept refrigerated, so not all facilities carry it.
“Another key thing is try to take a picture of the snake if you can, or remember it’s markings, so that you can be able to identify what type of venomous snake it was,” Stancampiano said. “Killing the snake and brining it in is not helpful. That is just delaying the time that it’s taking you to get to the hospital.”
Cherokee County isn’t heavily populated with venomous snakes. The chances of running into a non-venomous snake is much greater. If bitten by one of these harmless creatures, people should wash the wound with soap and water and monitor the bite.
Stancampiano said the most aggressive snakes are typically water snakes, most of which are non-venomous, except for the cottonmouth.
When out hiking or in the woods, people should wear closed-toe shoes. Technically, a snake could bite through a typical hiking boot, but it offers another layer of protection that flip flops, sandals and open-toe shoes do not. Snakes are also most active during the morning and evening times.
“Another thing is to stay on the trail, where it’s easier to spot snakes, rather than walking through brush,” Stancampiano said. “When I’m out in the woods, I’m not sticking my hand anywhere I can’t see. When you’re stepping over downed logs or by big trees that have blown over, those are areas that snakes like to hide out. So i’ll avoid them or just take an extra moment to look over that log before I step over it.”
Snakes are best left alone. They also don’t seek attention, often trying to remain hidden or undercover. They’re not likely to strike or move at anyone unless provoked.
“They don’t eat people and they don’t eat dogs, so it’s a waste of their energy and venom to attack,” Stancampiano said. “It’s just when we get right up in their way that they feel so threatened that that’s their last ditch effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.