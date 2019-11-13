Members of the Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK 21 will be at Reasor's, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16.
Each month, the group mails care packages to deployed troops. Items that can be donated to be included in the packages include: personal care items, magazines, snack items, paperback books, puzzle books, stationary, pens, and more. Monetary donations to cover the costs of postage are also accepted.
Rada Cutlery will be on display Saturday, as it is a fundraiser for the group. Donations can be mailed to BSM OK #21 816 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK 74464. For more information, email bsmcherokeecapitalok21@gmail.com.
