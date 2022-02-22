CAUTIONARY TALE: Condoms still offer best protection, and they're free at CCHD

The National Coalition of STD Directors supports National Condom Week, which is celebrated each year from Feb. 14-21. This year, local pharmacists addressed the different reasons for using a condom, and what options are available.
“It’s always important to use prophylaxis. I don’t think the brand of it matters, so long as it has an adequate spermicide, and it’s not expired,” said Shannon Gower, pharmacist at Tahlequah Drug Co.
Latex condoms offer the best protection against sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy. The most common STDs in the U.S. include HPV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, trichomoniasis, and HIV/AIDS.
“It can help protect you against sexually transmitted diseases, and that’s one of the most important things,” said Gower. “Once you get them, it’s something you have to deal with for the rest of your life. It is important to be protected.”
Those who experience a latex allergy can also use lambskin condoms, which protect against unwanted pregnancy, but not STDs.
“First of all, if you are at risk for sexually-transmitted diseases, you want to wear condoms. There are two different types of condoms. There’s latex condoms, and then lambskin. Lambskin will protect against pregnancy, but it will not protect against sexually-transmitted diseases. The easiest way to explain that is that there are very small holes in lambskin,” said Jason Mutz, Reasor's pharmacist.
He explained that the size of sperm far exceeds the size of viruses, and the pores from the lambskin are small enough to keep sperm in, but too big to prevent viruses from penetrating the barrier.
“It is great if you are in a relationship where you are not concerned about whether you or your partner are contracting diseases, and you are just trying to prevent unwanted pregnancies,” he said.
Many go for lambskin condoms because they prefer the texture.
“So, it feels like you are not wearing a condom. Therefore, there are pluses and minuses to which condom you choose,” he said.
For the best protection, Mutz recommends latex condoms. He also recommends buying them from a pharmacy or a grocery store, rather than a vending machine in a gas station bathroom. He said it is important that condoms are properly sealed.
Boxes of latex condoms range in price from $6-$10. More expensive brands don’t offer better protection, but may offer better comfort. Users may spend up to $30 for a box of 10 lambskin condoms.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined a fact sheet on how to properly use a male, or external, condom.
The CDC recommends reading the package, making sure there are no tears or defects, and using a water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage. It also does not recommend storing condoms in a wallet, using the spermicide nonoxynol-9, oil-based products like baby oil, more than one condom, or reusing an old condom.
Female condoms are not sold in many stores in Tahlequah because they are not as popular. According to Mutz, a female and male condom can be used together for added protection.
Get help
The Cherokee County Health Department offers free condoms to the public. Locals can visit the office at 912 S. College Ave. from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and ask for a "brown bag."
