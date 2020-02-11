Today, Feb. 11, the Cherokee County Coalition Health Coalition will be meeting. The program will be two speakers associated with the new medical program that will begin next fall on the Hastings campus. The meeting is at noon at the St. Brigid Catholic Church activity center.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 63. Alternative Education Teacher. Died February 8th in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 13th 1:00 PM Tahlequah Church of Christ. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Wednesday February 12th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DD Etchieson Methodist Church in Tahlequah, OK.
WELLING [mdash] Keith Sweet, 58, died February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Hart Funeral Chapel.
LOCUST GROVE [mdash] Services for Annie (Rowland) Pinkston, 37, will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Annie, a AT&T Sales Representative, passed Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Tulsa.
