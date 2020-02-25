Church partners with TSET

First Christian Church recently partnered with Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County on passing a wellness and tobacco policy. First Christian Church passed a model tobacco policy, and TSET was able to provide signage to help the congregation and community members remember that the campus is a tobacco and vape free campus. For more information on resources to help quit using tobacco products, visit www.okhelpline.com or call 1-800-QUIT NOW. Front row, from left are: Barbara Stivers, Eileen Mischke, Judy Shade, and Pastor Darell Christopher. Back row: Eileen Crouch, Sonya Vann, Sue Catron, Richard Reif, and Jerry Dorr.