During the county fair, the livestock arena was alive with activity on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sheep, goats, pigs, and cows were hauled out that morning and groomed to be shown by the kids of Cherokee County. I watched kids of all ages take their animals to the ring and show them off in hopes of being picked as being the best. The time in the show ring lasted maybe 10 minutes, and this made me think, as bystanders we see the end product, but how many of us know what these kids are learning behind the scenes.
Showing animals starts off with a discussion between parents and their children about what type of animal they want to show. Topics like cost, size of the animal, and means of the family to provide a space for the animal are all considered. From there the animal is purchased and the fun begins.
Most of these animals are fed on a set schedule, and they are usually penned, which means those areas need to be cleaned regularly. So, what do kids learn from this experience? Most will answer responsibility, but what about time management and punctuality. How many of you have gone out to feed your animal an hour too late? They will let you know about it. At the same time, many of these kids are in other activities and not just showing. Learning to juggle different activities, while being successful, is a skill that is very useful as an adult.
So these kids provide the animal with care, but did you know they also learn about that animal? They can tell you when that animal is having a bad day or when something isn’t right with it, like if it feels sick. If the animal goes to the vet, the kids are there learning what the issue is. I have seen kids doctor their animals like pros because they paid attention and learned what to do by being “responsible” for another life. Over the course of their show career, they may have several different animals.
These kids may spend hours a week with their animal because not only do they provide the essentials to keep it alive, but they must work with it to teach it how to be a show animal. They work with it on how to be brushed, washed, handled, and/or lead. These skills are not learned nor accepted by the animal overnight, and these kids may have to work days or weeks to be allowed to brush that cow or lead that sheep without a halter. By the time we saw those animals in the show ring Thursday night, with the rabbit and chicken show and on Saturday, with the livestock and horse show, those animals had been worked with by those kids.
When someone mentions 4-H, showing animals is usually the first thing people bring up. I agree it is what most people think of, but showing animals is not the lessons being taught by 4-H. We are teaching these kids that they can do something. Yes, they learn responsibility, but I think they learn much more. From patience, to being able to handle different personalities, to learning time management, these animals are teaching our youth and doing a great job, from what I saw.
Carolan Schaefer is the 4-H educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
