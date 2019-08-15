Tahlequah Cub Scout Pack 730 will host an open house Monday, Aug. 19, 6-7 p.m., in the First Baptist Church Activity Building, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Information about Cub Scouts and registration forms will be available.
The organization is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. Pack meetings are on Mondays at 6 p.m., unless Tahlequah Public Schools is out that day.
For more information, call Stephanie at 808-294-3885.
