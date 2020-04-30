Looking back over the past few months, Oklahoma, Cherokee County, and Tahlequah officials agree the recent dark times have brought communities closer together.
Mayor Sue Catron has been in her role for 11 months now, and while a pandemic was not on her list of tasks, she's ready to continue forward with projects.
"There are so many good things that have happened over the course of the past 11 months, both on a personal and city-wide basis. A lot of projects have been accomplished or are underway," said Catron. "Not a one of them would happen without a team of dedicated, caring people behind them. Really, if I had to name a theme for this past year, it would be 'building through partnerships.'"
With the help of the Mission Street Park Project committee and a grant through the Oklahoma Recreational Trails Program, the city recently bought 21 acres of land that will become Mission Street Park. Through a partnership with Tahlequah Trails, plans for development of a multi-use system for mountain biking, hiking and trail running for people of all ages, skills and abilities is in the making.
"While settlement of a lawsuit ended an attempt to build off-road bike trails on property north of town, an opportunity to lease from the Cherokee County Commissioners a beautiful 200-acre property just across the river east of town developed," said Catron.
With an eye on a more healthy living style in the community, Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff and other concerned citizens have revamped the youth sports program.
"After much research and organizational efforts, the Tahlequah Sports League was born. The Tahlequah Sports League has made a commitment to the community to increase youth sports opportunities and to help maintain the playing facilities," said Catron. "They also entered into an agreement with the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club, which is providing a program director and additional personnel to help accomplish this goal."
The Street Department is working on construction of the expanded greenbelt trail that connects Tahlequah parks along Town Branch.
"Lighting for that trail is being provided through a Community Development grant from the Department of Commerce. We have the opportunity to apply for an additional grant that may help offset the costs of trail crosswalks and signage," said Catron.
The city contracted with a new engineering firm to get acquisitions completed for a bond project. Catron said the widening of South Muskogee Avenue and the development of East Fourth Street have been delayed due to acquisition issues.
The mayor said there has been quite a bit of work in-house on administrative processes with pending projects.
"The budget that will be presented for fiscal year 2020-2021 will reflect expenses that match our revenue. Internal processes have been reviewed, modified and documented to increase oversight and internal control," she said.
Catron said this past year has given her a number of reasons to smile.
"These are all signs of a growing, exciting community," she said. "I have to say, though, that some of the best things about this past year have been getting to talk to people about our city, enjoying the Coffee Cup Conversations, reading Dr. Seuss or watching the fire department training skit with the youngsters at our grade schools, getting to work with the great team of city employees who keep things running all day, every day. It's been a year full of smiles and challenges."
State Rep. Matt Meredith said he believes small businesses will be booming once doors are back open and locals are able to get out into the community after the pandemic.
"The best thing that will be happening after COVID-19 is over is that all our wonderful small businesses will be back open, and I know the citizens of Cherokee County will answer the call and shop our local businesses, visit our neighbors, and visit our parks," said Meredith. "This has been a trying time that none of us have ever been through, and Cherokee County residents answered the call. Although it was tough, we were able to flatten the curve and get through a horrible time in our nation's history."
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said he's able to appreciate the good that has come from the COVID-19 outbreak, and believes more people will come out healthier and happier.
"There's no silver lining yet that I can see, but we have a good community, and I hope it continues to be a good community when this is all over," said Hubbard.
The commissioner said this past year wasn't as productive road-wise due to rain and record floods.
"With the weather working against us, it was constant repair jobs to the road, and we'd have to come back and repair the same road after a big rain came through," said Hubbard.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown echoed Hubbard and said he's impressed with how much people in the community have stepped up during COVID-19.
"Heather Winn with the OSU Extension Office has stepped up to the plate big-time and formed an army of women to sew these masks and has given them to not only Walmart and other places, but has taken them to the [Cherokee County] Health Department," said Brown. "The health department didn't have any resources, and they are in charge of taking care of all of the outpatients."
Those who test positive for the virus but aren't sick enough to be admitted to the hospital are quarantined at their homes for 14 days or until they are healthy. Brown said the only resources those outpatients are given are a set of directions on how to disinfect and how to care for an infected person.
"That's where we came in, and with the disinfectant that we're supplying them with and with the shortage on masks, Heather stepped up and is trying to supply those families with three or four masks," said Brown.
Locals are eager to get the community and businesses back up and running. With new guidelines in place to make that happen, Brown said his worry right now is timing.
"Our business community is coming together, and they're really wanting to get back to work - and we want them to get back to work," said the commissioner. "These guidelines are so vague, and I'm not sure how long it will take to meet them."
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said he, Hubbard, and Brown all feel the same, and they are working diligently to get the city and county open.
"Since all of this has started, I've seen people working together to help one another," said Hall. "We're in the middle of purchasing a machine through a group effort with Tahlequah Public Works Authority and the Cherokee Nation."
Hall said the machine will disperse the disinfectant hypochlorous acid and expects the equipment to be in sometime in the next five to six weeks.
While it's easy to get caught up in the negativity of COVID-19, Brown he will focus on the good things to come.
"One of the toughest things right now is not being able to go visit the nursing home, and I've got my dad in the nursing home," said Brown. "It's sad to see that, but we need to focus on good things."
The Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program has had accomplished much over the past year, and officials expect that to continue.
TSET involves a five-year grant that started in July 2015 and ends June 2020.
Prior to the Healthy Living Program, the Cherokee County Health Services Council housed a Communities of Excellence Tobacco Control grant for nine years, also funded by TSET.
Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator, said that the program has really helped reduce the tobacco use in the county through policy adoption and implementation.
"TSET HLP staff work with the city of Tahlequah Healthy Food Retail Taskforce to bridge the gaps in accessing healthy foods across the community," said Buechele.
"The taskforce was formed through the adoption of a Healthy Food Retail Resolution presented by TSET HLP to the city."
Buechele also expects to see a decrease in obesity and diabetes rebates with an increase in fruit and vegetable consumption, and physical activity prevalence.
"Environmental change plays an important role in behavioral change. TSET works with communities, businesses, organizations and schools to adopt and implement policies at the local level to create an environment that helps individuals make the healthy choice the easy choice," said Buechele.
"All of the work that we do with our program would not be possible without our community partners."
