Driftwood Nature Center boasts wealth of information

A wealth of information and activities is available at the Tenkiller State Park Driftwood Nature Center, where people can see a variety of reptiles, check out a pollinator garden, and learn about the Ozark Plateau.
"We are in the southwest corner of the Boston Mountains, so we're part of the Ozark Plateau," said Park Naturalist Leann Bunn. "That makes us very unique in geology and very unique in habitats. We've got lots of unique wildlife and plants."
At Tenkiller State Park, people can learn from and about the nature center's "education ambassadors," or it's snakes.
"We have a lot of snake programs. Since they're our education ambassadors, they come out and visit with folks a lot," said Bunn. "They're definitely not just kept to be in a cage; they're being used to teach."
The center has a speckled kingsnake, which benefits the area as it helps control the venomous snake populations around homes in Oklahoma. There are actually seven different venomous species in the state. Other ambassadors include an albino Western hognose, an albino corn snake, and a Western black rat snake.
"The Western black rat snake is one of our largest native constrictors in Oklahoma," Bunn said. "He's only about 18-inches long right now, but he will get up to six feet, so they're pretty big."
Outside the nature center, the staff have worked on a pollinator garden, allowing creatures like hummingbirds and butterflies to flourish. The garden includes plants that produce nectar, as well as host plants for caterpillars, like parsley, dill and milkweed.
"A lot of times, when I find the caterpillars on these plants, I will collect them and bring them into the nature center," Bunn said. "I then let them go into their pupa stage, and then they go into chrysalis in here. So people get to watch that process over time."
Pollinators are important for a variety of reasons, including the fact that they help vegetables and fruit grow. Otherwise, humans would be left to do the pollinating, which is extremely inefficient, said Bunn.
"We need those little bugs and butterflies that do the pollinating for us," she said.
Driftwood often has programming during the week and weekends. It will host group hikes, have arts and crafts events for kids, and it recently held a kids' fishing clinic. Around 36 students attended, with many walking away with prizes like fishing poles, camping chairs, sporting equipment and water toys.
"The most important thing about the fishing clinic was that we teach them about fishing etiquette, fish ID, how to cast, and what bait to use for different things," Bunn said.
"We talk about water quality and water safety, and they get goodie bags as well."
People can stay up to date with the nature center's upcoming events and programs by visiting the Tenkiller State Park Facebook page. Those who would like to visit the center are encouraged to call ahead at 918-489-5641.
Check it out
The Driftwood Nature Center at Tenkiller State Park is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to visit the center, but there is a parking fee for those who enter the park.
