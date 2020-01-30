Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 is accepting nominations for the Tahlequah Citizen of the Year.
The group would like to hear about a local resident who works tirelessly for one or more nonprofit organizations, and who is upstanding and outstanding in the community.
Nominations are dues by Feb. 14, and should be emailed to elkstahlequah@yahoo.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 1369, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
A committee will review the nominations and one special person will be named the Tahlequah Citizen of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.