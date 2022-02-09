EVERYDAY HEROES: Years of service prepared Smith to lead street crews

Last week, the Tahlequah Police Department reported no accidents caused by winter weather, partly because the Tahlequah Street Department has worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safety of road travelers.
Kevin Smith is Street Department commissioner, and with his expertise, he prepared his crew to keep snow and ice off the roads.
"Fortunately, we have some notice, so we know what the weather is going to be. We were able to acquire sand and salt, so we were ready to go. We had our trucks filled with sand and salt," said Smith.
Currently, the City of Tahlequah has two sand trucks in operation. The city owns a total of five trucks, but after the departure of the mechanic, three of them are out of commission. Despite this setback, the department was able to plow all major roads during the storm within a reasonable time frame.
"We had two 12-hour shifts, so we were working around the clock. We don't have any way to pretreat our streets. That's what I'm going to try to get this next budget cycle. There are some bridges that I'd like to get pre-treated," said Smith.
He referred to the Fourth Street Bridge, which is highly trafficked and can freeze over quickly.
Amid this storm, the department used 200 tons of sand and salt. Last year during the big storm, the department went through quite a bit more. Throughout any given winter, it isn't uncommon for the department to use 500-600 tons of sand and salt.
Smith has worked for Tahlequah for 38 years. He started as a firefighter, and worked in administration for many years. During his time, he learned to prepare budgets, which has prepared him to serve in his current role.
"I've enjoyed working with the people and for the people. Without our citizens buying locally and spending their tax dollars here in Tahlequah, we wouldn't have the supplies we have now. I appreciate what our citizens do to make this a better place," said Smith.
The Street Department is ready to receive a new truck, which is set to arrive this week or next, just in time for a possible storm that may blow in next week.
"We had no major accidents. We had no breakdowns, which is very fortunate, especially since we were short-handed equipment-wise. We are stronger this week than what we were last week," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.