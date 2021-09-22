Experts offer fall lawn and gardening advice

It's getting close to that time of year when homeowners stow away their lawn mowers, but there is still work to be done as the leaves begin to fall.
Each year, Oklahoma's fall foliage starts to set in between October and November. After the colors peak, trees will soon start to lose their leaves. Some people enjoy seeing their yard covored with colorful autumn leaves, while others consider them unsightly. And although the trees have no more use for them, landscapers do.
"One of the best things you can do is mow over them, so more or less you're mulching them," said Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension service. "You're chopping them up into smaller pieces, which speeds up the process and that's going to add a little bit of extra fertility to your yard."
Warm-season grass has or is about to stop growing. Those with cool-season grass interplanted may notice some slight growth, though. To circumvent a brown lawn during the winter months, some people suggest overseeding the yard. Ford said Kentucky bluegrass and fescue are common species to overseed with.
"All you're doing there is introducing a cool-season grass," he said. "That would be for folks that want to have a green yard for longer, or perhaps easier next year once we get through winter. All you're doing is introducing a species of cool-season grass."
There are some steps people might want to take before hanging up their weed eater or putting away their lawn mower for the season. If gone untreated, leftover gasoline will start to go bad within two to four months, said Christian Cruz, manager at Tahlequah Lumber.
"It will start to gelatinize and clog your fuel injectors and things like that," he said. "So often times, we'll take that out and add a fuel conditioner into it. That way, whenever the season comes out, you'll be able to just add in your fresh fuel and oil mixture. Then it will mix with the conditioner and you should be able to fire it up in less time."
Planting a wildflower garden is another viable option for the late fall. According to David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension consumer horticulturalist, selecting the appropriate site is important. Planters should consider factors such as sun and wind exposure, drainage, site topography, site access for maintenance and irrigation.
Clearing out vegetation is an important step in the process. According to the Extension Service, non-selective, post-emergent herbicides are an effective way to kill perennial weedy plants growing in the area and multiple treatments may be necessary.
After tilling, the area should be left relatively undisturbed for enough time to see new weed growth, which should then be treated.
"Another option for clearing vegetation is solarizing, as long as the existing vegetation is of manageable size," Hillock said. "Solarizing is done using clear plastic sheeting and the sun's heat to basically cook the plants and seeds. The heat of solarizing soil also can be used to reduce the amount of viable weed seeds but won't completely eliminate them. Using black plastic or other opaque material blocks sunlight and stops photosynthesis, thereby killing plants."
The seeds will need to germinate, which can be done artificially by placing them in a moist growing medium in the refrigerator for about four to eight weeks.
"Here in Oklahoma, it's recommended to plant your seeds in the late fall to ensure the seeds go through a natural stratification or other dormancy breaking process," Hillock said. "In areas that receive more snow, a post-frost/snowfall planting is ideal. Another benefit is that a late-fall planting won't interfere with more pressing spring garden tasks."
Wildflower gardens require attention, though. Cool-season weeds that pop up should be removed. And once the flowers start to grow in the spring, the garden will need routine maintenance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.