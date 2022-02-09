Feed My Sheep continues to provide weekly nourishing meals for the hungry, but it is in the form of to-go meals during the pandemic. Meals are available Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church activities building, 300 W. Delaware St.
The meal program is a collaboration of local organizations, including UMC, St. Basil's Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Brigid Catholic Church, First Christian Church, First Baptist Church, and Unitarian Universalists Congregation of Tahlequah.
For more information, call Tahlequah United Methodist Church at 918-456-6141.
