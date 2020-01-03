Last Sunday, I wrote about health resolutions, so I thought I would talk about financial resolutions this week. Your greatest wealth is health, these two items go hand in hand.
A resolution is simply a goal to aim for. You may have to periodically adjust your aim, but keep trying, especially when you see progress! Whether your goals include saving more for emergencies, doing better record-keeping, or starting a college fund for your children there are some great ways to continue working towards your goals.
In order for goals to be more successful, you must have a few important points addressed. Your goals need to be smart goals - specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Saying you want to save money is a great idea, but you need to be more specific if you want to be successful in saving that money. "I am going to save $10 a week for the entire year for my emergency fund." It is specific - $10 per week; it is measureable - $520 by the end of the year; it is attainable - if it's within budget; it is realistic - not setting your goal too high; and it is timely - you have one year to save the money.
Don't get discouraged if you have setbacks or are unable to save every single week. But it is important to get right back on track as soon as possible. You could even save an extra $10 every now and then to keep you on track. Remember no resolution is going to be achieved unless you work on it every day. Use reminders on your phone or device, install an app to help you achieve you goal, or just stick a note on your refrigerator. You could have money directly deposited into a savings account, when you don't see the money it is sometimes easier to leave it in savings.
In order to make sure your goal is realistic, you need to track your spending and set up a budget for items that are paid every month. If you don't have extra funds because you are paying down debt, you can "powerpay" them down. Make a list of all your debts, decide how you want to pay them off (smallest to highest, etc.) Pay more on the first debt you decide to attack, and pay the minimum on other debts. When that one is paid off, start on the next debt and add extra money to pay that one down until it is paid off. Before you know it, you will be well on your way to financial freedom.
Resolutions are hard to keep, but with these tips, you can be better able to plan and achieve those money goals for 2020. Good luck and Happy New Year! For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
