MUSKOGEE - The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association and their supporters will meet Saturday, Sept. 14, in the King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King, Muskogee.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m., and is free to the general public.
Updates about results of the 2019 Cherokee Nation election and upcoming Creek Nation election will be given. Elected officials and candidates running for tribal and non-tribal elective offices will be recognized. Special speaker is Jade Day, a Cherokee citizen. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share with others.
For more information, contact Rodslen Brown at 918-683-2753 or king605874@sbcglobal.net; or Marilyn Vann at 405-227-9810 or mkvann@hotmail.com. The organization's website is www.freedmen5tribes.com. The Facebook page is "Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes."
