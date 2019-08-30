For August 2019, Nasturtium Garden Club has given the Business Landscape Awards to two businesses: Edward Jones Investments, south of town, and the new McDonald's on the east bypass.
Matt Chapman is the owner of Edward Jones Investments, 2808 S. Muskogee Ave.
This business has a small landscape with a "lot of pop," as a garden club member said. According to the building owners, Lori and David McCollum, they had it installed and they maintain it, as well.
Two identical rectangular gardens grace the parking lot on both sides.
This helps create balance with the building, according to club members.
In each curbside area, crepe myrtles are in bloom, and they contrast with tall juniper bushes, bunny ornamental grass, and dwarf sedum ground cover.
This landscape stood out from a distance, and attracted garden club members to check out the business.
This is an example of how color and beauty can be planted in a small space, for maximum enjoyment.
McDonald's new location, 2100 Mahaney Ave. on the east bypass, is full of blooming plants and attractive bushes.
According to owner Bill Mathews, the landscape was done by Frank Walburn of Greenscapes Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas. Jodie Luethje, store manager, says Tuell Landscape, of Stilwell, is in charge of doing the maintenance.
As one circles the building, the landscape continues all around. At the McDonald's sign, orange drift roses help the entrance to stand out.
Then, the eye is greeted by dwarf purple crape myrtles, blue Atlas cedars, salmon drift roses, boxwood bushes, Stella D'Oro daylilies, black-eyed Susans and more.
There are well-chosen boulders here and there, to complement and accent the placement of the plants.
"How refreshing to see live gardens instead of wall-to-wall concrete," said Sandy Fitzgerald, committee chair. "Thanks to these businesses for adding colorful gardens to their façades. It makes all the difference to residents and visitors alike, as we appreciate the beauty of these landscapes. It has not only added to the appeal of your business, but it has enhanced the attractiveness of our town."
To suggest businesses for the September business award, call any of the following numbers: 509-990-9052, 918-456-0814 and 918-931-1075.
