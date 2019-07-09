Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is taking applications from senior citizens 55 and over for home repairs such as roofing, guttering, HVAC repair or replacement, exterior painting and wheelchair ramps, as part of the Aging in Place program.
Applications are for owner-occupied homes that are low or very low income. If approved, applicants will be qualified for an interest free home loan to repair their houses with oversight by Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity. The loan will be repaid over a period of time.
Interested people are asked to contact Habitat Director Linda Cheatham at 918-453-1332.
