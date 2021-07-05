Despite increases in the cost of building materials, those looking to construct their dream home might not want to take too long, while people hoping to purchase an existing home will want to jump on property that becomes available as soon as possible.
Although prices for lumber and other materials look like they're on a downswing, it doesn't necessarily mean the cost of building a new house will change significantly. Mike Skinner, owner of Tahlequah Lumber, said subcontractors are also facing price increases.
"Not on lumber, but on all their fittings, their couplings, their widgets and all of that," he said. "They're also dealing with the same payroll increases. The $8 an hour jobs are no more. Now those are $10 or $11 an hour - what we've all had to pay to get people to start working."
Insurance premiums have gone up and gas prices have made shipping more costly. So while supplies for erecting a new building might go down over the next six months, Skinner thinks a lot of the labor rates will end up rising.
"I think there's going to be a lot of people - six months from now or a year from now - look at their checkbook and go, 'I didn't charge enough when all my parts have been going up over the course of this past year,'" he said. "With all things considered, even though prices might be higher than what they've been used to in the past, it's definitely the right time to build. I don't think, for the total package of a house to be done, I don't think it's going to be cheaper in the long run."
High prices have impacted the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity and the individuals the nonprofit group services, though. The group hasn't stopped any of its construction projects, but costs to the homeowner have risen, said Executive Director Linda Cheatham.
"The saving grace for the homeowner is Habitat does not charge profit," she said. "The house will be built for a certain price and usually it will appraise about $20,000 more than what we've actually paid, and that's the value of our volunteer labor. So the homeowner doesn't pay that appraised amount."
Individuals the TAHH assists have to pay for the cost of the home, which has increased. There have been times recently where the organization had to hire workers to finish the last house it built. So the more volunteers they have to assist in construction, the lower the cost passed on to the homeowner, and quicker the project is completed.
"People think a Habitat house is a free house, which it is not," Cheatham said. "The homeowner pays back - with an affordable mortgage and a low-interest rate - the cost of the house. It's not a free house. We have to buy our lumber just like everybody else."
Meanwhile, homes up for sale aren't staying on the market for long. Realtors have encouraged potential homebuyers to get pre-approved and prepared to make an offer as soon as property becomes available. The demand for a home is higher than the numbers of places available, too, so sellers are not negotiating as much, said Tyler Shockley, an agent for Century 21 Wright Real Estate.
Shockley also said the price of building supplies is also impacting the price of existing homes.
"So what it is doing, it's costing more to build new construction, so people are looking around instead of building new, especially new people moving into the area," he said. "They're buying current homes, which is increasing the demand for the current homes available. So our current homes prices are going up to keep up pace with the cost of new construction."
The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low to help the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic, which has kept buying power up. So Shockley said it remains cheaper to buy an existing home than it is to build one.
"It hasn't gone upside down like the car market has," he said. "Our new constructions run about $145 to $150 [per square foot], where our current market for current homes are about $120 to $125 a square foot. So it is quite a bit easier and more affordable to purchase an existing home, and you don't have to wait for the six months of building a new home."
