SSUED: 6:05AM - MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020
Hello Neighbors, Friends and Team,
ILLINOIS RIVER FLOWS ARE RUNNING APPROXIMATELY 3X’S FASTER THAN NORMAL THIS MORNING.
WATTS, CHEWEY AND TAHLEQUAH GAGE SITES REPORT WATER LEVELS APPROXIMATELY 1 FEET ABOVE NORMAL.
THERE’S A SIGNIFICANT CHANCE RAIN WILL OCCUR TODAY, BE PREPARED FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER WHILE ON THE RIVER TODAY.
CURRENT CONDITIONS:
· WATTS Gage-US59 Highway Bridge, 4.75 FEET with 1,280CFS flow/576,000GPM (Normal 467CFS/210,150GPM);
· CHEWEY Gage-Hampton Bridge, 5.66 FEET with 1,560CFS flow;
· TAHLEQUAH Gage-US62 Highway Bridge, 6.76 FEET with 2,070CFS flow/931,500GPM (Normal 795CFS/357,750GPM);
· ELDON Gage-Barren Fork Creek/SH51 Highway Bridge, 7.39 FEET with 403CFS flow/181,350GPM (Normal 260CFS/117,000GPM); and,
· KANSAS Gage-Flint Creek/US412 Highway Bridge, 6.76 FEET with 281CFS flow/126,450GPM (Normal 90CFS/40,500GPM).
IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS:
1. Floaters, fishermen and swimmers exercise caution today.
2. It’s recommended that floaters who are non-swimmers and/or lack paddling skills should be paired with experienced paddlers/floaters utilizing rafts today.
3. Wear life preservers, protective footwear and other suitable clothing.
4. Never swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions.
5. Boaters inform family members or others what stream reach you’re floating and when you plan to return from your trip.
6. Floaters beware, a number of flood events have occurred since the last float season. Fallen trees and debris may have accumulated in turns and runs that may pose navigational hazards.
7. If in doubt about the stream reach to be traveled, stop and get out on land to scout a safe pathway to use to float through, around meanders and other areas where debris and
fallen trees present strainers that let water pass through yet will trap and hold a boat/swimmer. In areas with swift water, portage your boat around navigational hazards.
8. Please adhere to COVID-19 Guidance from Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC when enjoying Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Areas.
Attached above is a listing of water levels and flow/discharge for Illinois River Basin Stream Gaging Stations (as of 6:05am).
Additional updates will be published as river conditions warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.