Illinois River Area Community Organization Inc. will host a flea market and craft sale Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
All 40 booths have been reserved, so there should be plenty of options for holiday gift shopping.
The group is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food basket for three families in the Steeley Hollow area, and donations of canned food items at the IRACO concession area will get guests a free cup of coffee. The concession will be open with breakfast and lunch items, including breakfast burritos and homemade chili, as well as homemade cherry and coconut cream pies.
IRACO is in the beginning process of building a community center adjacent to the Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department on Steeley Hollow Road, north of Tahlequah. The group is aware of the need for a place in the community to assist area residents in times of river flooding problems. The building will be available for rent for various occasions. Future plans include a nutrition center for seniors and Cherokee cultural activities.
For more information, contact Faye Morrison, IRACO secretary, at 918-207-5067.
