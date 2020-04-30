Lake Region Electric Cooperative and the subsidiary Lake Region Technology & Communications (FTTH) has its headquarters at 516 S. Lake Region Road in Hulbert. The number is 918-772-2526.
Our mission is to provide our members with safe, reliable, and competitive services for today and tomorrow.
LREC was incorporated in 1949 when the members of East Central Electric Cooperative, located in Okmulgee, decided to divide its territory into two separate electric cooperatives in order to be able to provide better service to its members with reliable, safe, and affordable electricity.
Lake Region currently supports 3,048 miles of line and 24,667 meters.
Now in the 21st century, LRTC is doing the same thing by building and providing a faster, more reliable, internet service for rural folks with our new fiber-to-the-home network.
Lake Region serves the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Rogers, and Wagoner.
Lake Region is managed by our CEO Hamid Vahdatipour and our board of trustees: Scott Manes, Lynn Lamons, Randall Shankle, Gary Cooper, Jack Teague, and James Walls. Find out more at www.lrecok.coop/board-of-trustees.
We have over 100 employees and are growing.
LREC is proud of our business model because it all starts with the members. We formed to bring power to our members. If you receive power for your lights, fridge, curling iron, and microwave from LREC, you are a member.
The co-op is owned by the members, who receive electric. Lake Region Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit business. It charges a fair rate for electricity and uses the money to make sure there's enough power for every member. The revenue is used to maintain equipment, build lines and run the business. Anything that is left over is returned to the members in the form of Capital Credits.
We use the seven cooperative principles: Voluntary and open membership; democratic member control; member economic participation; autonomy and independence; education, training, and information; cooperation amongst cooperatives; and concern for community.
It is the members that came to LREC asking for help with underserved internet options. Tahlequah has a variety of internet service providers in our region; the speeds are abysmal, customer service is poor, and the investment in infrastructure for reliability and future growth is nonexistent. That means, for people like you, the internet was slow and unreliable.
So, surveyed members asked LREC if they could help provide high-speed internet to the homes and businesses in our communities. You spoke. LREC listened. Hello, Lake Region high-speed fiber internet in rural America.
It takes time to build a blazing fast fiber network. Launched in 2012 by your local electric cooperative, LREC fiber network is being built from the ground up. Our goal is to provide access to the best broadband service around to each and every community within LREC's service territory across the counties we service, even those in the most remote areas.
Lake Region is now in year 8 of bringing a new standard of technology and customer service to the world of high-speed internet in Cherokee and Wagoner Counties. We offer the fastest internet speeds around on the most dependable fiber optic network around. This means that we're ready to give you the best high-speed internet around, including powerful WiFi, reliable phone service, and TV streaming. Thank you for making this all possible and to all our subscribers. We look forward to being the best internet service provider in Cherokee and Wagoner counties. That's our local commitment.
Future plans include the continuation of Phase II (FTTH) zones, which can be found in orange and yellow on map: https://register.lrecok.net/front_end/zones.
For more information about Lake Region's history, power supply and service area, visit the following links: www.lrecok.coop/history, www.lrecok.coop/power-supply, and www.lrecok.coop/index.php?pageid=20.
