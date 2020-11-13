The Eastern Oklahoma Library System will host a virtual program in honor of Oklahoma Statehood Day at 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 16, via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, will speak about the merger of Oklahoma Territory with Indian Territory on the anniversary of the state's entrance into the union in 1907.
He will share intriguing stories and little-known facts about statehood in this online event of special interest to history buffs, schools, and the general public.
Blackburn is a native Oklahoman and an authority on state history, who was instrumental in planning and building the Oklahoma History Center. He has authored many books, articles and screen plays, and has appeared numerous times on The History Channel.
The public can register in advance on the EOLS website: www.eols.org. The libraries will also stream on Facebook Live at 12 noon. Contact the Tahlequah Public Library or Hulbert Community Library for more details or for assistance with registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.