TULSA – In eastern Oklahoma, one in four children struggles with hunger and may go to bed hungry on any given night. In response, the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma has launched its matching campaign for donations to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programming.
Masonic Lodge No. 10 is located in Tahlequah.
“We are so grateful to the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma particularly at this time of year as school resumes. This drive emphasizes the needs of vulnerable children who may not have the resources to get their next meal.” said Greg Raskin, communications manager for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our community works so hard to make sure children don’t get left out when it comes to food. While many students receive meals at school, that leaves evenings, weekends, and school holidays when we worry about children going hungry.”
Now through Oct. 15, the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma will match all donations made to the Food Bank’s Food for Kids programming up to $35,000. Donations can be made through the Food Bank’s website at okfoodbank.org.
As a member of the national Feeding America network, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma delivers nutritious food to clients in the 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. Through its 720 direct programs and network of Partner Agencies, the Food Bank provides over 464,000 meals each week to Oklahomans.
For more information about the Food Bank, visit okfoodbank.org or call 918-585-2800.
