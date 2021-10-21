The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership class gives business members the tools they need to become successful movers and shakers in the city, but first they need a little history lesson to know the town they’re serving.
Leadership Class 24 visited historic sites and homes on Thursday, in order to learn about the history of Tahlequah – how it grew and developed. Each year, participants meet with local historian and retired music educator Beth Herrington, who loves investing her time with today and tomorrow’s figureheads.
“The foundation of any community forecasts the future. If you don’t have a basic foundation and an understanding of the people in the community who had foresight to look ahead, then what do you have? You don’t have a community that grows and prospers and takes care of its people,” Herrington said. “I love the young people who are today’s leaders and the leaders of the future. What better investment of my time?”
The Leadership Class visited the Thompson House, where they helped clean windows, scrubbed the porch outside, filled holes in the yard and more. It was just the first of many visits the class will make throughout the year.
“That was one of the drives for the Leadership Committee from the Chamber – to not only try to teach them about Tahlequah, but to put a little elbow grease into each entity that they went to,” Herrington said.
Next month, the class will travel around to area schools and found out about the services that are provided to students. They’ll learn about after-school programs, robotics courses, and school resource officers.
“Tahlequah Public Schools system provides so many services to its students that I think the average citizen probably isn’t aware of. There’s a lot of things that our school systems do way beyond the classroom activities,” said Dan Mabery, chair of the Leadership Committee.
Class participants listened to a video lecture about the various cemeteries around the area. And before getting to work on the Thompson House property, they heard from Nicki Barnes Scott, who launched the My Friends and Me organization, about nonprofit organizations and how to operate them.
The Chamber searched every year for applicants that represent Tahlequah as whole, choosing members from a variety of industries who are approaching or are currently in a decision-making role, and those who play significant part in the future of the city.
Kristi Morgan, who works with Northeastern Health System, is one this year’s class participants.
“I want to give back to my community though the leadership skills that I learn in Leadership Tahlequah,” she said.
Erin Nix, of Cherokee Elder Care, said she wanted to learn more about the businesses and organizations that make Tahlequah run.
“And I’d like to give back to the community that I’ve lived in for six years,” she said.
