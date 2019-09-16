PARK HILL – The Friends of the Murrell Home’s quarterly program will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., in the Hunter’s Home’s library.
Lisa Rutherford, a site interpreter at Hunter's Home and a Cherokee National Treasure, will give a slideshow presentation on the Revival of Traditional Cherokee Arts. Her talk will cover many of the crafts lost following the Cherokee removal and how these arts and crafts have become part of today’s Cherokee traditions once again.
The public is invited to attend, as well as to join the Friends of the Murrell Home.
