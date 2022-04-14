New 'Cinderella' story coming to NW Ark.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – "Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story" comes to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. This new telling of the classic fairytale speaks to audiences of all ages.
The one-woman show tackles lessons about culture, family and the power of language. Ten-year-old Belinda is a budding poet. Sent to the basement by her stepmother and stepsisters, she uses poetry, storytelling and her imagination to create a better world for herself. When she learns one of her favorite writers is attending a party hosted by her stepmother, she must learn to stand up for herself and follow her dreams.
Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin presents this “story within a story” that uses puppetry, Spanish and English. The theater has been lauded by the Austin-American Statesman for an "inventive blend of puppetry and physical storytelling that employs gestures and expressions in tandem with props and sets to convey the narrative along with a variety of puppetry techniques."
The show is recommended for ages 6 and older. Tickets are $15 plus fees and are available for purchase in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.