NHS EMS training

Keri Gordon | Daily Press

Drivers with Northeastern Health System EMS were out Cornerstone Followship for the Emergency Vehicle Operation Course - a driving training that's conducted every two years, said NHS EMS Director Mike Cates.

Drivers with Northeastern Health System EMS were out Cornerstone Followship for the Emergency Vehicle Operation Course, a driving training that's conducted every two years, according to NHS EMS Director Mike Cates.

Trending Video