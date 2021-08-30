Finding a place to live has become increasingly difficult throughout the country and in Tahlequah, as the demand for rental homes has skyrocketed.
Whether it’s an apartment or house for rent, homes that hit the market are taking little time for property owners and realtors to fill. Sidni Shockley, of Century 21 Wright Real Estate, said the second a rental home becomes available, around 10 people have already put in an application and it’s gone the following day.
“So as far as rentals go, you have to really move quickly,” she said. “Buying or renting, you have to have all your stuff situated so that you can make the best move upfront ASAP.”
With a lack of rentals available in the area, agents have seen an increase in people looking to buy a home instead. Often times, a mortgage payment ends up being less than what rent may cost. However, it’s equally as difficult to find a home to purchase, Shockley said, and prices are rising because of it.
“With supply and demand, the pricing of homes has definitely increased,” she said. “We do believe, from what we’ve seen, that they’re going to stay pretty close to what they are right now. This is new not only for the buyers, but for the agents as well.”
The city typically sees an influx of residents when school at Northeastern State University begins for the fall semester. As August arrived, the Pines at Southridge saw an increase in students coming in to look for housing.
Dawn Elliott, a manager at the local apartment complex, said potential renters have been on a waiting list since April, and she doesn’t expect space to become available until November or December.
“When August hit and school started, we had people literally crying because we just didn’t have what people were looking for,” Elliott said. “There’s a student whose family just doesn’t know what to do, because she got accepted and they can’t find a place for her to live.”
Applications for an apartment at the Pines at Southridge is up by around 360 percent this year. The number of people that typically move out has also been lower. And more people have taken advantage of the housing market, so they’ve sold their homes and found a place to rent.
“That was an additional increase that you wouldn’t typically get, because so many people were buying homes,” Elliott said. “We’re just doing our best to take care of residents and the increase in activity. It’s a good problem to have, but you feel bad when you’re constantly saying you don’t have any space.”
Greg Boyle, a local landlord with around 12 rental homes, said he gets calls all the time asking if he has anything available.
“Everything is full,” he said. “I’ve got one house for sale right now, but I don’t have any rentals left.”
No available housing has made it difficult for people who have found employment in town, as it’s forced them to commute to work every day. Molly Farris, who recently started a new job at a local barber shop, has been looking for a home since June, but with no luck.
“I have resorted to trying to purchase a home in a sellers’ market,” Farris said. “That’s become my most feasible option at this point.”
Having a dog, she would prefer to find a house with a fenced-in yard, but Farris said because of the bad reputation surrounding pit bulls, finding a home to rent has been nearly impossible. The increase in college students about to start their semester has also made the competition to find a home staunch.
“I have sent applications to I believe three apartments they show available online, but shortly after I get an email stating it’s actually a wait list until October,” Farris said. “So I commute one and a half hours – both ways – for work.”
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers what looking for a home has been like and what kind of challenges they’ve faced.
Audrey Howard said she recently started looking for a home to rent in Tahlequah, but could not afford the minimum home needed for her family to live comfortably.
“I have good income and I was appalled at the rental prices for family homes in that area,” she wrote. “Needless to say, I still do not live the area.”
Some of the respondents said the cost of rent is too high for the condition of homes they’ve looked at, or lived in.
“The rent here is so high for what these buildings and houses look like,” Journeey Rector wrote. “It’s also extremely hard to find a good place at a reasonable price that allows pets.”
Russell Dean said compared to the last place he rented in Fort Collins, Colorado, “it’s cheap as heck here.”
Krista Nofire said the mobile home park where she currently lives should have been condemned long go, but it’s home to those with nowhere else to go.
“Another problem is people buying up houses to rent out and make money off those who are actually looking to buy homes that want to live in them,” Nofire wrote. “My husband and I have repeatedly ran into this problem.”
In an online poll, readers were asked what he or she’s observation has been pertaining to Cherokee County’s current housing and apartment rental situation. Of the respondents, 66.7 percent said housing is hard to come by, and is overpriced; 9.3 percent answered the housing is impossible to come by; 7.4 percent were uncertain; 5.6 percent housing is readily available, but is overpriced; 5.6 percent of people said housing is readily available, and the pricing is usually fair; and 5.6 percent of people answered that housing is hard to come by, but is usually fairly priced.
