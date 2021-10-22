The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club has selected the new Purple Heart Memorial as their State OHCE Cultural Enrichment community project. A tour of the Memorial will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. The Memorial is located at 2001 Muskogee Ave. near Reasors.
The Purple Heart Memorial was the dream of past commander of the military order of the Purple Heart Chapter of Tahlequah, Don Nichols. He is also the recipient of the award. The dream was brought to reality by Nichols and the hard work and dedication of two former retired military career service men, Harold Ogden and Leon Halpain, along with other members of the Purple Heart Chapter of Tahlequah.
Cherokee Nation was a major contributor to the memorial. They wanted to honor members of the Cherokee Nation who have earned the Purple Heart, but the memorial is for all veterans. This statue was designed and created by local artist, Cherokee National Treasure, Troy Jackson.
The public is welcome to come by on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. to honor veterans, especially recipients of the Purple Heart. Nichols will give a presentation, and Jackson will be present to answer questions about the statue.
The OHCE Woodall club meetings and activities are open to the public. Contact Shirley Jones at 918-822-7657 for more information on this project or Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for information about OHCE or becoming a member.
