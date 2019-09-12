CLAREMORE – The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club is celebrating 120 years in existence and will be hosting its annual tribute to Will Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.
The Wreath-Laying Ceremony by the Pocahontas Club will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in the rotunda. The ceremony begins with the club members, dressed in Cherokee tear dresses and shawls, around the bronze statue of Will Rogers.
After the ceremony, there will be a musical tribute in the Will Rogers Theatre honoring Will Rogers. Jana Jae, first lady of country fiddle, will perform the “Fiddle Tribute.” Jae’s one-of-a-kind style blends country fiddling, western swing, bluegrass, pop and the classics, and she was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2015.
Becky Hobbs, Pocahontas Club member and piano pounding honky-tonk songwriter for celebrities such as George Jones, Loretta Lynn and many others will also entertain the crowd. Hobbs is also co-writer of Alabama’s “Angels Among Us” and, in 2015, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. She co-produced, co-wrote, and sang the signature song "Let There Be Peace" in the short film "Nanyehi," which was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame. Guests may even get an opportunity to view the short film while in the theater.
A reception will follow in the rotunda. The event also features a Haute Hat Contest, in remembrance of Will’s wife Betty. Guests can join in or cast a ballot for their favorite. Betty Blake Rogers was famous for always wearing her Haute hat.
For information about the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club, or the annual tribute to Will Rogers, contact Ollie Starr, 918-760-7499, or visit indianwpc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.