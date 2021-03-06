Quick 5: Ami Maddocks

1. You've been in the public relations field for a long time. How did you get started?
I had the opportunity to do one of my college internships at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. A few months after my internship ended, my former supervisor called and asked if I wanted a job. I readily accepted and gained a valuable appreciation and understanding of Cherokee history and culture.
2. You were at Tahlequah City Hospital, which transformed into Northeastern Health System. Share some of your experiences.
I learned a great deal working for Northeastern Health System. Not only did I have the opportunity to grow as a PR professional, but thanks to the progressive vision of the hospital's leadership, I had the opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of programs that had a positive impact on the health and well-being of residents in Tahlequah and the surrounding communities.
3. You've also worked at Connors State College. What was that like?
Working at Connors State College was a lot of fun. When you work for a college, you have the opportunity to participate in and plan numerous events for the students, as well as use some of the newer marketing techniques to gain the attention of perspective students. Also, Connors was very involved in the community, so as with NHS, I had an amazing opportunity to really make an impact on the lives and community of those we served.
4. Now you're working with Randy Gibson's PR firm (he's a TDP columnist). What's your role?
I currently serve as the senior VP of communications at RDG Communications Firm. Working for an independent PR firm is quite different than working for an institution with a singular mission. RDG gives me the opportunity to interact with people in a variety of industries, letting me learn and share about the many people and organizations that make up the community we love.
5. You're also a cancer survivor. How did that impact your life?
Oh wow - I could write an entire book on the many ways cancer impacted my life, but I would say the biggest impact has been the calmer, less competitive, approach to life I have assumed. I tend to focus my attention on the projects and people who truly matter to me, and less on life's little irritants that really don't have a long-term impact.
- Kim Poindexter
