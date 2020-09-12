Quick 5: Angie Bliss Fanning

1. Your late dad, Bill, was a popular DA and then judge. What was it like, growing up as his daughter?
I always knew I was loved. If you didn’t know his profession, you'd have thought he was an farmer. He taught me many things, but most importantly, how to take care of myself in a man’s world. I was blessed to have such a wonderful father. I miss him every day.
2. Many your family are known for public service. How has that affected you?
Most of my family have been affiliated with the law. My mom was co-director of Emergency Management for several years, so storm-watching was my contribution. Sitting on Cemetery Hill with Dad, watching for tornadoes, is one of my favorite memories. He would say, “It was a dark and stormy night in the cemetery. Scared yet?”
3. You’re probably best known as a musician. How did you get started?
I got my first guitar at 11, then auditioned for a musical my sophomore year of high school and got a lead singing roll. No one knew I could sing, and neither did I. I had only played in my backyard to my dogs. After that, I started playing for bean dinners and community functions, graduated to bars and clubs, then moved to Memphis and Nashville to chase that dream. I loved every bit of it.
4. What are you doing these days in terms of music? Any plans for the future?
Music is a struggle. I lost my husband, Jerry, in 2014. A year later, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Grief can wreak havoc on a body. RA in my hand has made playing guitar too difficult. Hopefully I’ll find a buddy to play guitar and I’ll just sing and shake a tambourine. I can’t tell you how much I miss it. But life goes on, and I’m content to be a listener.
5. For a while, you operated horse and carriage here. What gave you that idea?
The horse and carriage idea came from my time in Memphis. I needed a job to pay for my rent. Growing up with horses, and riding and grooming, made a carriage job perfect for me. When I moved back to Tahlequah, I found a team of Belgian horses for sale. I did weddings, engagement rides, and family rides. Nothing like the happiness it brought everybody.
– Kim Poindexter
