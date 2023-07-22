Skyler Hammons
1. What does your job as the Tahlequah Public School director of operations entail, and what is the hardest part of your occupation?
My job has me working with and deal with the maintenance of buildings, custodial, grounds, energy management, construction management, scheduling use of buildings, and pest control. Maintenance of facilities do not always follow an 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule. For example, roofs can leak and pipes can burst at any moment. Fortunately, Tahlequah Public Schools has a maintenance team ready and willing to do whatever it takes to keep operations running smoothly.
2. What led you to your current career as the director of operations at Tahlequah Public Schools?
I began my career as an electrical apprentice in 1999. In 2005, I had an opportunity to continue my career at Northeastern State University. This shift allowed me to have an active role in improving student experience through maintenance of systems and facilities on campus. By 2015, I had the opportunity to join Tahlequah Public Schools as director of operations.
3. What do you do on your days off, or when you are not at TPS?
I enjoy spending time with my wife, Vallerie, and our daughters, Macy and Ava. Macy and her husband, Damon, have gifted us two grandchildren: Gus and Alora. I also like to kayak, hike, travel, and cook on my grill.
4. What is the favorite part of your job as director of operations?
I take pride in knowing that every job – whether it be painting or repairing an air conditioner – will positively impact the students at Tahlequah Public Schools. I am also grateful for the maintenance team I work with; it is always willing to complete these jobs.
5. What is your go-to midnight snack?
The Tahlequah Public Schools maintenance department starts its day early in the morning, so I am rarely awake at midnight. However, my wife and I enjoy having ice cream on a Sunday afternoon.
