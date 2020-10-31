Quick 5: Brian Cowlishaw

1. What brought you and your wife, Bridget, to Tahlequah?
We are both English Ph.D.s from OU. She was hired by NSU to teach rhetoric, and I was a two-fer. After a year as an adjunct, I, too, was hired by NSU, to teach literature. We like it here, so we stayed. I teach Young Adult Literature, World Literature, Science Fiction and Fantasy, Dickens, Literature of Modern India, and whatever else they need.
2. You’re an English professor at NSU. What started you on the path to being an educator?
I have always loved reading, especially fiction, and received encouragement in that direction. My dad quit a lucrative job at Technicolor in Hollywood when I was 5 to get his teaching degree, then taught for 30 years before retiring. He was my fifth-grade teacher, so it's in my blood, plus I consider it essential, rewarding work.
3. You mentioned recently on social media that one reason you became Catholic was because of the church’s social justice platforms. What issues are you most passionate about?
I'm most passionate about the things our country is worst at: valuing, welcoming, and protecting immigrants; ensuring racial justice; keeping citizens safe – from guns and disease, especially; and keeping a solid wall between church and state. The USA is going absolutely the wrong direction on these issues, among others, and urgently needs to change course.
4. You’re an amateur artist. How did you get started?
I started painting in summer 2019 after visiting a big exhibit of JRR Tolkien's art in New York. I was inspired, and improbably enough, I thought maybe I could do it. I took a few lessons from Peterson Watercolor Barn and from George Fulk, and have painted up a storm ever since! I have some work for sale at Tahlequah Creates.
5. You’re an animal lover, too. How has that affected your life?
I've been a vegetarian since 2007. People don't need to eat meat, they just choose to. I won't participate in the needless slaughter of beautiful creatures that want and deserve to live as much as people. It's not a popular position here, but right is right. We always have a menagerie of spoiled fur kids at home, too; in fact, that's what I call our house, "The Menagerie." I'm always happy when I get a glimpse of someone's pet during a Zoom class!
