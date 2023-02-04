Quick 5: Bridget Cowlishaw

1. Where are you from?
My family is from New Orleans - the Carrollton neighborhood where the street cars roam. My generation is the first one to need an automobile. When my mother moved to the Main Street area of Tahlequah to be near us in 2004, she said it reminded her a lot of her old Carrollton neighborhood in New Orleans: friendly, so much in walking distance, university people, Sasquatches - except no street cars.
2. What do you do for a career?
I'm a stylist at Cyndi's Hair Designs, where I work with a talented team of women. Cyndi's has done Tahlequah's cuts, color, and perms since 1982. It's the happiest work I've ever done!
3. What inspired you to start creating art?
I've always been creative. When I was a little child, I built houses for my dolls, made their clothes, illustrated books I wrote by hand and had my mom staple together. I never wanted to play games or work puzzles. In high school and college, I made most of my own clothes - the better to look like Cyndi Lauper! I've always been a maker.
4. What art mediums do you like to work in?
I work in water color, acrylic, and pencil when I'm making pictures. I work in every kind of fiber when I knit and crochet. I have items for sale at Tahlequah Creates on Muskogee Avenue. Sometimes I make clothes for myself and costumes for Tahlequah Community Playhouse. I work in stone, dirt, plants, and rebar when I'm creating my garden - shout out to the Nasturtium Gardening Club!
5. What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend time with the Monday Morning Knitters at St. Brigid Church, where I also attend mass each Sunday; act in plays with TCP; create a pretty space for friends and pollinators in my garden; and I do some writing as well. Always be creating!
-Sara Serrano
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.