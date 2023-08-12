1. Where are you originally from and when did you move to the area?
I moved [to the area] in June from my hometown of Mobeetie, Texas, to take the position of 4-H educator for Cherokee County. Mobeetie is a small town of about 100 people in the Texas Panhandle.
2. What are you most excited about in your new position as 4-H educator at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office?
In the past few weeks, I have met kids that are excited about 4-H and belonging to a club. That is why I took this position and love what I do.
3. What were you doing before this job?
I taught in Texas for 10 years. For most of those years, I taught middle school math and robotics.
4. How do you like to spend your free time?
I love to be outdoors and now I enjoy going to the lake. I also enjoy riding horses and spending time with my kids and family.
5. Do you have a fun fact about yourself that not everyone knows?
I performed Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” at the Big Texan Opry in Amarillo, Texas, when I was in high school.
– Sara Serrano
