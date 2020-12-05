Quick 5: Cathy Cott

1.You worked in higher education before you came to Tahlequah. What was that like?
I enjoyed working with and meeting people from all over the world. At OU, we had students from so many countries, and professors as well. I made lifelong friendships at OU. In fact, my friend Dr. John Yeutter, who recently retired from NSU, was a Ph.D. student at OU when I worked there. It’s a small world.
2. What brought you to Tahlequah?
After my husband was discharged from the military, we moved back to Oklahoma from Germany to be near my mother.
3. Your love story with your husband Dan is one with which all your friends are familiar. Tell us about that.
Dan and I have been married for nearly 25 years. We met online and had so many things in common. Our last names were one letter different and our birthdays were on consecutive days. We fell in love and were married after knowing each other for five months. He is the smartest, funniest, most compassionate person I know. I really did marry my best friend.
4. You are very involved in social justice issues. Explain what you’re most passionate about.
I am a fierce supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and equal protections for them under the law. People should never be denied housing, medical care, employment or anything else because of gender identity or who they love. Equality for all takes nothing from anyone.
5. You’re outspoken about COVID-19 protocols. What would you like to see everyone doing in this regard?
I am immunocompromised and therefore at higher risk to not only contract the novel coronavirus, but to also die from it. My mother was a public health nurse, and I have a bit of an understanding of epidemiology and public health precautions employed to control disease spread. I do not understand how such small things as wearing a mask, foregoing parties, getting carry-out instead of eating in a restaurant, avoiding gatherings such as church, clubs, etc., is infringing on anyone’s freedoms. We should all be working together to control the spread of this terrible disease and show more concern for our fellow humans.
– Kim Poindexter
