Quick 5: Chad Harsha

1. Where did you grow up?
I grew up in a small community called Mounds, which is located about 20 miles south of Tulsa.
2. When did your career with the Cherokee Nation begin?
I started working at the Cherokee Nation in 2015 as in-house counsel for the Attorney General's office. Before my appointment as secretary of Natural Resources, I served as general counsel for natural resource issues and related litigation.
3. What have been your goals as secretary of Natural Resources?
Among my goals are to protect Cherokee Nation natural resources for future generations and to expand programs that benefit Cherokee citizens.
4. What career accomplishment are you most proud of?
I am very proud to have the opportunity to serve as the secretary of Natural Resources for the Cherokee Nation and to work with such a talented group of professionals who are committed to public service.
5. What are you passionate about in your personal life?
I love spending time with my wife and two children, traveling, and being outdoors.
- Sara Serrano
