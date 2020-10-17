1. What’s the most important thing you teach your players as a coach?
You work on the fundamentals day in and day out. You get really good at those fundamentals. If you’re good at the fundamentals and keep things simple, your program’s going to be successful.
2. What’s been the biggest key for your consistency with the success everywhere you’ve been?
I always try to put kids in situations to be successful. The team motto for me has always come first. I’m going to put the best nine kids in situations that I think gives the team the best opportunity to be successful. Also, it’s go find the best people you can to play against. That makes you better.
3. What are some of your hobbies?
Before I started coaching softball, I used to fish all the time and play golf with my father-in-law. When I moved to Tahlequah, my daughter and wife still like to go fish whenever we get a chance. My wife and I also like to travel and try to take a couple of trips every year.
4. How difficult is it being a coach of a daughter?
[Jayley] is the second one I’ve coached. I learned a lot with the first one. My oldest one, I coached her earlier in my career. It’s tough. You’re always harder on your own kid than anybody else. I try not to take that home with us when we get in the truck to go home or after a tough loss or tough ball game. Sometimes you’ve just got to be a dad and be supportive.
5. What sports did you play in high school and college?
I went to Wewoka High School and played four sports: football, basketball, baseball and ran track. I was very blessed to be around a good group of athletes at that respective school. My senior year, I had four or five offers to play college football. We won a state championship in basketball my junior year. My true passion was baseball, and that’s what I did in college.
– Byron Beers
