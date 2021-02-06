Quick 5: Chuck Pack

1. Detail the path that took you to your career as a teacher.
Mine is a journey of faith. My undergraduate degrees are in math and physics from SOSU in Durant; my master’s degree is in Statistics from OSU. I thought I was headed for a career as a quality control engineer. The Lord saw otherwise, leading us to Tahlequah for my wife, Latricia, to attend optometry school. He called me to be a high school math teacher while at Falls Creek. My path to becoming a national board-certified teacher is unique.
2. You teach math disciplines many find intimidating. How do you make those subjects intriguing and comprehensible?
My goal is to make math meaningful while building authentic relationships. Kids rarely care until they know you do. I teach with passion, but that passion extends to who my students are as people. Merging authentic, real-life, relevant applications in a context my students can connect to is how I approach this.
3. You’ve always been active in the Tahlequah Education Association. What have you achieved?
It is a privilege to be leader of Tahlequah’s professional educators. Hands down, the high point occurred during the statewide walkout when our community rallied behind us. I will be forever grateful for that. Together we have accomplished more than we could have alone. From work to secure fully paid health care for teachers, to improving salaries, to building relationships with elected officials and patrons, we have accomplished much. Yet there is still work to do.
4. You’ve also been president of the Oklahoma Council of Teachers of Mathematics. What’s the goal of that group?
OCTM’s mission is to advocate for high-quality mathematics teaching and learning for every student by supporting educators in efforts to improve math learning. During my tenure, we developed Oklahoma Academic Standards for Mathematics and rolled out their implementation. We provide professional development and mentoring to improve math education.
5. What’s the biggest challenge right now for teachers, and how do you work to overcome that?
Classrooms continue to shift between online, in-person, and a hybrid mix, meeting the needs of students during the pandemic. TPS has a saying: Tigers ROAR: Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. Our trainers have learned teachers can do virtually anything. Navigating the seismic shift in how we deliver education is our greatest challenge and one we work our hardest to overcome.
– Kim Poindexter
