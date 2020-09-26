Quick 5: Dana Boren-Boer

1. How did you decide to go into the education field?
I spent the first eight years of my professional life building a business in Broken Arrow. After we sold the business, I finished my marketing degree in Colorado and returned to Oklahoma. I accepted a job as NSU marketing coordinator. I completed my MBA and was provided the opportunity to adjunct a Principles of Marketing Class. At that point, I knew I wanted to teach. A faculty position in Media Studies opened and I was encouraged to apply and have been teaching full time since 2012.
2. You teach Media Studies at NSU. Explain what that means.
My area of expertise is advertising. Our program prepares students for industry jobs, such as writing for a newspaper, working in an ad agency, design, copywriting, digital media, and public relations.
3. You’re one of the movers and shakers on the new park and trail system. How did you get involved?
I have served on the Tourism Council for years, and tourism is Tahlequah’s second-largest industry. Enhancing tourism through parks and trails makes sense. Tahlequah Mission Park Project is a 21-acre parcel of land in my neighborhood. We formed a board, filed for nonprofit status, approached the city council, wrote a grant, and now we have received our second grant. Tahlequah Trails is developing 200 acres in the county into a mountain bike park. Tahlequah has the terrain and land; we are working on funding to help build that park.
4. You’re pretty involved in the community. What else do you do?
Outside of TMPP and TTA, when I have free time, I spend it kayaking, camping, mountain biking or traveling. I have a heart for kids and enjoy sharing new adventures and helping them grow.
5. Where do you see Tahlequah – and yourself – in the future?
We are primed for expansion with new medical facilities, universities, Cherokee culture, outdoor activities, add parks and new trails and a new world-class whitewater park less than an hour away. I thought Tahlequah was a stopping point for 3-5 years; after 14 years, it has captured my heart. The people are wonderful, outdoor activities plentiful and opportunities are endless. I know many people have said Tahlequah is on the verge of real change and ready to become what we all believe it could be. I believe that time for Tahlequah is now.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.