Quick 5: David Dick

1. You studied accounting. What made you decide to go into the funeral service business?
Actually I was already in funeral service, and I believed there was an easier way, so I earned another degree in accounting and was a corporate accountant for Oklahoma Natural Gas. I missed serving people, so returned I returned to funeral service, building Green Country Funeral Home.
2. COVID-19 has been a big challenge for everyone, and you’re no exception. How have you handled it?
COVID-19 has created challenges for the funeral industry. Bigger challenges were had by families losing loved ones. Our rules and guidelines did not agree with traditions of families. This was extremely difficult for many families, creating additional stress, confusion, and anger, often directed at funeral directors. We did our best to show understanding.
3. How do you go about comforting grieving families? It must be difficult.
We assist those who have placed their trust in Green Country Funeral Home in creating a services meaningful to their families. We attempt to accommodate individual requests.
4. You and your family are avid supporters of local athletics. Explain that.
Sports can be an integral component of growing up. Sports teaches so much that many students “athletes” may not get anywhere else: How to win and how to lose, respect for others, respect for yourself, teamwork, responsibility to do your part for those depending on you. I relate a sports team to a community. Things learned with a team can translate directly to how you mature and how you take care of yourself and the community where you live.
5. You’re also known for your quirky sense of humor. Tell us about that hearse!
Our Rosewood Funeral Coach is another choice we provide families who trust Green Country Funeral Home. We don't try to take grief away from a family; grief is and important part of transitioning through the death of a loved one. But the Rosewood gives them something other than the grief to visit about.
~Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.