Quick 5: David Qualls

1. What have been the keys to success and consistency for your program?
Our players have really bought into what we are trying to do. It’s definitely a challenge to be competitive every year at the large-school level. So you have to have players who are willing to sacrifice and have outstanding work ethics. We have been fortunate enough to have that the past several years.
2. How did your love for the game of basketball begin?
Being a coach’s kid, I have been around the game for as long as I can remember. Growing up in the '90’s, I loved watching Kelvin Sampson’s teams at OU and was a huge fan, since we didn’t have a professional team in Oklahoma at the time. I also pulled for the Knicks in the '90s.
3. Who are some of your influences?
As an assistant coach, I was able to work under five different head coaches. I think that helped mold me into the coach I am today. I was able to incorporate philosophies from each one and develop a culture of our own for our program.
4. What are some memorable moments for you as a head coach?
The 2017 year sticks out the most. We beat 5A No. 1 Collinsville twice that year (the latter to go to state) and also beat 6A No. 1 Sand Springs in the Tournament of Champions. It’s difficult to beat a top-ranked team in any class at any stage in your coaching career, but for that group to do it three times was pretty special. Any state tournament game you get to coach in is always special as well.
5. You have a lot of experience and talent returning for the 2020-'21 season. What are your expectations?
I just want this year’s group to enjoy playing the game with one another every single day and not take it for granted. If we show up every day, work hard, and enjoy the game, then we will take the end result. After last year’s cancellation of the state tournament, you never know what can happen in the times we are currently in.
– Byron Beers
