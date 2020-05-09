Quick 5: Denise Deason Toyne

1. You’re an attorney by trade. What are your specialties?
I primarily handle estate planning and probate matters, and juvenile court appointments. On occasion, I may take on a case that is “interesting” and doesn’t involve significant litigation time.
2. You’re a business law professor at NSU. How do you balance that with a practice?
Flexibility in my schedules is key, and a willingness to work odd hours. My work priority is my duty to NSU and my NSU students. But I have found that our local judges and attorneys have been good about working around my schedule.
3. Your husband was a professor, too, and you have two sons. How did your busy careers impact your family?
Mike has been a full partner in parenting/household chores. He and our boys moved to Tahlequah six months before I did so he was a real “Mr. Mom.” He’s also a great cook! We worked around one another’s’ schedules and interests in handling extracurricular activities with our boys. Our sons learned at a young age about the struggle for work/life balance and I think they are better at that than I was.
4. You’ve also been involved in the community, especially with Thompson House. How did you get involved there?
The Thompson House is a hidden jewel in Tahlequah. I became involved after meeting Beth Herrington and Etter Nottingham -probably after having attended a Victorian Christmas event at the house. Preserving the history of Tahlequah and its earliest inhabitants is a gift for our future generations. The house itself has an interesting history of use over its life and being able to share that history with visitors and school children is a lot of fun.
5. What other organizations are you involved with?
I am president of Save the Illinois River Inc. (STIR), and serve as trustee on the Texas-Oklahoma District Kiwanis Foundation Board. I have been a volunteer firefighter and first responder with Chicken Creek VFD; served on the County Firefighters Tax Advisory Board; was a board member with Help In Crisis; and served as Ambassador with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. Being involved in the community is a way of paying it forward while having fun. I have met many wonderful people and look forward to being active in the community for a long time to come – social distancing notwithstanding.
– Kim Poindexter
