Quick 5: Dr. Leslie Hannah

1. Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Adair County, in the rural community called Rock Springs, just east of Stilwell.
2. When did your career with the United Keetoowah Band begin?
I just celebrated my one-year anniversary about three weeks ago.
3. What have been your goals as director of Education?
I was told that before I came on board, there had not been a real director of education for approximately 10 years. They had a couple of interims here and there, but nobody who really could take helm and drive it. My goals are to get this department, first and foremost, up and operational and organized, and then to start bringing programming in, which we're doing now. We have a library back here that basically was just book storage at first. Now, it's starting to function as a legitimate library. We're offering programming; we're offering education; we're offering certificates. We're getting stuff done now.
4. What accomplishments are you most proud of?
Pretty much everything I just said. Getting the programming in -- students can actually come here now rather than having to drive to say, Tulsa or even Oklahoma City. I've got a partnership with University of Oklahoma. In about four weeks, I go to Oklahoma State [University] to work on a partnership there. We're trying to get the flagship institutions, the bigger schools, interested in UKB students and doing things here, making us somewhat of a satellite for them. I'm pretty proud of the library. Sarah [Scarberry] has done a magnificent job of getting the books organized, getting the footprint of the library set, getting the books cataloged. We've actually had people come in and check stuff out rather than just coming in, looking at it, and going, "Oh my god, what happened here?"
5. What are you passionate about in your personal life?
That's pretty simple answer. I don't care what the problem is. I think education is the answer and I like to try to pass that passion on to others and maybe get them impassioned about education. And I don't care what it is, I don't care what it's about. Just learn something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.