Quick 5: Ed Fite

1. For years, you were director of the OSRC. How did that come about?
The OSRC was created by the Legislature in 1977. I was hired as its fourth director in September 1983.
2. Refresh our memory on the early work the OSRC and STIR did in protecting the river.
OSRC and STIR focused attention on mitigation of pollutants originating from wastewater treatment plants in the Illinois River Basin. STIR is a nongovernmental organization founded in 1984 to allow the public to become involved in issues impacting the river, its tributaries and Tenkiller Ferry Reservoir. I've dedicated my career to protecting and moving OSRC forward; I'm proud of how the experience has improved for visitors, improvements from an environmental stewardship standpoint, and enhancements for our region during my 40-year tenure.
3. You're also a landowner in that area. How have you worked behind the scenes to protect the ecology of the basin?
I have been blessed to team with thousands of others who share a vision to protect and preserve our water resources. Overall water quality of the river basin has improved, even as the population has grown threefold.
4. Now you're at GRDA, since the OSRC fell under its umbrella. What's that like?
I'm thankful I had the privilege to direct the OSRC for 33 years. When it was transitioning to oversight of GRDA, I asked, "What happens to the OSRC?" Shortly thereafter, a meeting was arranged by State Sen. Wayne Shaw with Dan Sullivan, president and CEO of GRDA. I was so encouraged Dan also had a mutual vision and passion for OSRC. Soon we were partnering with a number of people and groups, all with a commitment to the OSRC mission. The Legislature's decision to consolidate the OSRC into GRDA ensures protection and preservation of our scenic rivers into perpetuity. GRDA has graciously retained my services as vice president for Rivers Operations and Water Quality and given me the support to move OSRC forward.
5. What role would you people they need to play in preserving the Illinois River?
Preservation and protection of scenic rivers is a cause that has no end point. Messages I will always share: A. Please pick up two pieces of trash throughout your daily routines. B. Wear your lifejacket. I've never recovered the body of a drowning incident that was wearing a lifejacket. C. Be involved and supportive of all efforts to protect and preserve Oklahoma's water resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.